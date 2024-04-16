Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev will participate in an extraordinary European Council meeting on April 17 and 18 in Brussels, the government information service said on Tuesday.

The heads of state and government will discuss the new European competitiveness pact, EU-Turkey relations, the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

On Wednesday in the Belgian capital, Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev will attend a reception for members of the European Council by King Philippe I of Belgium.