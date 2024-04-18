President Rumen Radev said here Wednesday that he would invite Friday the caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, to discuss with him proposed Cabinet changes. Glavchev is seeking to replace his Ministers of Foreign Affairs and of Agriculture, but needs a presidential decree for that.

The President was speaking to the press as he arrived in the St. Alexander Nevsky Square to welcome the visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The caretaker Prime Minister has asked to remove Foreign Minister Stefan Dimitrov and has proposed that the post be filled by Daniel Mitov, currently an MP of GERB-UDF. Also, he wants to replace Kiril Vatev with Georgi Tahov as Agrocilture Minister.

The President, however, argued on Wednesday, that none of the nominations should be deputy party leaders and Mitov is one of the two GERB deputy leaders.