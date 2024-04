Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev appointed Dimitar Glavchev to the post of caretaker minister of foreign affairs, and Georgi Tahov to the position of caretaker minister of agriculture and food. Stefan Dimitrov has been dismissed as caretaker foreign minister, and Kiril Vatev – as caretaker minister of agriculture and food.

The proposal for the changes in the composition of the cabinet has been made by Dimitar Glavchev.