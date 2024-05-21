Bulgaria's MPs obligated the supervisory board of the National Social Security Institute to support the revaluation of pensions by 11% as of July 1.

Such a decision had already been approved by the supervisory board but one of the parliamentary groups demanded that parliament obligate it not to go back on its decision.

During a hearing at today’s extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly, caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that the pensions granted until 31 December, 2023 will be raised by 11% as of 1 July, 2024.