A new Bulgarian military contingent has been sent to Kosovo in a ceremony in Blagoevgrad. More than 100 Bulgarian military personnel are joining the Operational Reserve Force (ORF) of the NATO Stabilisation Force in Kosovo (KFOR). Bulgaria now has about 300 troops in Kosovo, which is a significant contribution to the KFOR operation, Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov said.

"The Bulgarian Army's deployment abroad is in line with the state policy of contributing to stability and peace in the Western Balkans. I would like to stress that the activation order for the contingent came on Friday evening, we are sending a contingent on Tuesday. They are prepared, certified and I am confident that they will perform their tasks," the admiral was quoted as saying by BTA.

