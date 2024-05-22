Defense Intelligence Agency's Chief of Europe Eurasia Regional Center Patrick Prior and a delegation led by him paid a working visit to Sofia, the Bulgarian Defence Ministry's Military Intelligence Service said. During the visit there was held a meeting with the Director of the Military Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Venelin Venev.

''A wide range of topics related to the current geopolitical situation, the global security environment and topics of mutual interest were discussed", the statement reads.

On May 5, nearly 50 representatives of NATO member and partner countries gathered for the spring session of NATO’s Senior Policy and Resource Committee, which was held in Sofia. The event was hosted by the Defense Intelligence Service.