Bulgaria's Central Election Commission has designated the establishment of 769 polling stations in 60 countries for the forthcoming elections on June 9. The highest number of polling stations is in Turkey – 166, followed by the United Kingdom – 118, Germany – 103, Spain – 64, the United States – 55, Greece – 28, Italy – 27, the Netherlands – 24, Belgium and Canada – 16 each, Austria and France – 15 each.

"There will be elections for MEPs from Bulgaria and for MPs in 388 polling stations in 57 countries. In Iceland, New Zealand and Singapore there will only be polling stations for the parliamentary elections", explained Svetlan Stoev, Chairman of the "Elections" working group at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Machine voting will take place in a total of 245 polling stations.