On May 24 Bulgaria marks the day of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius and Bulgarian writing, culture, the Enlightenment and Slavic literature.

Celebratory processions and different events were held across the country. In Sofia, the festive procession to the National Library was led by the President Rumen Radev, the caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and the Minister of Education Galin Tsokov. Teachers, students, pupils and citizens took part in the march.

"The Bulgarian language makes Bulgaria borderless, with almost 400 Sunday schools in 55 countries on six continents", Education Minister Tsokov said.