The new nuclear fuel is a safe and diversified source of energy, said caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during a ceremony at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to mark the switchover to Westinghouse fuel in Unit 5 of the power station.

Caretaker Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten and representatives from Westinghouse, the US nuclear fuel supplier, attended the event to mark the launch of the alternative fuel in Unit 5.