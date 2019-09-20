Един човек загина, а най-малко петима бяха ранени при стрелба във Вашингтон, съобщават Фокс и БГНЕС. Всички ранени са откарани в болница.

Seeing multiple reports of a shooting in the Columbia Heights area of Washington, DC with at least four people shot, possibly up to 6. Various tweets from possible witnesses describing what sounded like "automatic" gunfire. Video from the scene here: https://t.co/jsjgnUOWPX — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 20, 2019

"По време на разследването установихме, че шест души са получили огнестрелни рани. По-късно един от тях почина, останалите петима бяха откарани в местни болници с наранявания с различна тежест: от лека до критична", заяви Стюарт Емерман, говорител на американската полиция.

1 person was killed and 5 others were injured in a shooting in a Washington, D.C., apartment complex courtyard, police say. Officials are looking for a car with two males armed with an "AK style" rifle. https://t.co/2zY7zwIJza — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 20, 2019

Сред ранените са четирима мъже и една жена.

В момента полицията установява причините за стрелбата.

CONFIRMED: the #ThoughtsAndPrayers following El Paso, Dayton, Las Vegas, Orlando, Sandy Hook, Columbine, Parkland (& far too many others) all failed to prevent tonight's Columbia Heights shooting in Washington, DC.



Is it okay to talk about #GunControlNow? Or still too soon? https://t.co/5q5geBDNWJ — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) September 20, 2019