Причините за стрелбата се изясняват

Един човек загина, а най-малко петима бяха ранени при стрелба във Вашингтон, съобщават Фокс и БГНЕС. Всички ранени са откарани в болница.

"По време на разследването установихме, че шест души са получили огнестрелни рани. По-късно един от тях почина, останалите петима бяха откарани в местни болници с наранявания с различна тежест: от лека до критична", заяви Стюарт Емерман, говорител на американската полиция.

Сред ранените са четирима мъже и една жена.

В момента полицията установява причините за стрелбата.

