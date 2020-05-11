26 new cases of coronavirus infection are confirmed for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, the spokesman for the COVID-19 response team Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov announced.

5 new cases of children aged between 6 and 17 are also confirmed. 403 samples are tested for the last day, making it 57 634 in total.

385 patients are hospitalized, including 58 in intensive care units. Furthermore, 5 of the new cases are among the medical staff, taking it to 214 countrywide.

“461 patients are now virus free”, Dimov said.