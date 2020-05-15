The gyms across Bulgaria will reopen on Monday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced. The official documents are expected to be released by the end of the day.

Earlier today the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Krasen Kralev met with the representatives of

Bulgarian Association for Health and Fitness, discussing all the measures that must be taken. All the gyms will have to meet the anti-epidemic rules and regulations in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Malls in Bulgaria reopen

Furthermore, Bulgaria’s First and Second Professional Football Leagues will kick off on June 5. The order was issued by the Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev on Thursday, May 14. Fans will not be allowed in the stadiums.

Until May 21 Bulgarian Football Union must propose to the Health Minister specific anti-epidemic measures that will be followed during the matches.