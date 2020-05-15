Malls in Bulgaria will reopen on Monday. That was decided at a meeting of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and representatives of big retail chains.

The organization of the process starts immediately. The ordinance of the Health Minister Kiril Ananiev is expected later on Friday.

During the meeting in the Council of Ministers there were discussed all the coronavirus restrictions that the trade centers must follow.