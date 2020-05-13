Despite the pandemic, graduates in Bulgaria will be allowed to say “goodbye” to school in a traditional way. They will gather at schoolyards in the day of their prom. That became clear after a meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and a group of graduates.

Few days ago the school leavers sent a letter to the government and asked the traditional ceremonies to be allowed.

As soon as possible experts for the Ministries of Education and Health will write the anti-epidemic restrictions that graduates and teachers must follow during the ceremonies.