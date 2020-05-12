Bulgaria allows outdoor wedding ceremonies. That happened after a meeting of the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and representatives of restaurant business.

The parties could be held according to the coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Cinemas, museums and libraries in Bulgaria reopen

Earlier today it became clear that GERB party is to submit to the National Assembly a proposal for reducing VAT for restaurants, catering establishments and entertainment sector, categorized under the Tourism Act. The idea is the tax to become 9%.