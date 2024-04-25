Bulgaria's National Assembly removed its chairman Rosen Zhelyazkov from office on Thursday. 129 MPs voted in favour and 103 MPs voted against his dismissal. It was proposed by We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, Vazrazhdane and BSP for Bulgaria.

Rosen Zhelyazkov's dismissal comes two days before Parliament goes into recess due to the upcoming election campaign for national and European parliaments and the Easter holidays.

"Sometimes you have to be silent to be heard", Rosen Zhelyazkov said in his speech before the vote. He addressed the MPs saying: "Thank you for your trust and distrust, they are mirrors of self-assessment."