It will be sunny over the western regions of Bulgaria, while there will be considerable cloudiness with rain showers in the eastern part of the country on Monday. In the afternoon, rainfalls can be expected in the central parts of Bulgaria. The wind will pick up, bringing cooler air with it. The lowest temperatures will be between 6° and 11°C, in Sofia - about 7°, and the maximum will be about 16°-17°C in eastern Bulgaria to 26°C in the southwestern regions; in Sofia - about 20°C.

It will be mostly cloudy at the Black Sea coast with precipitation, more significant along the southern parts of the coast. The highest temperatures will be about 15°-19°C and the sea water temperature – about 14°-15°.

In the mountains of western Bulgaria it will be sunny, with cumulus clouds in the afternoon, but without precipitation. There will be moderate to strong northeasterly wind. The highest temperature at 1200 m will be about 13°C; at 2000 m - about 5°C.