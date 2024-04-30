Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev vetoed certain amendments to the Investment Promotion Act. The provisions threaten environmental protection and pose a risk of harming the public interest. In their current form, they threaten the constitutionally guaranteed right of citizens to a healthy environment and reduce the level of responsibility of the administration for the protection of people's lives and health during the implementation of large-scale projects, the motives state.

The President emphasizes that the veto does not dispute the need to speed up the construction of sites of strategic importance. This is the third time, after 2017 and 2019, that Rumen Radev has objected to amendments similar to those adopted in this law. Provisions that shorten the time for competent authorities to rule on the environmental impacts of a project and introduce the principle of tacit consent for its implementation have been returned for reconsideration.