The Council of Ministers reversed its decision for the construction of a private general hospital "Mom and Me" in Sofia. On Wednesday, caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev ordered the annulment of the decision to build a private children’s hospital which caused outrage among institutions, political parties and NGOS.

Caretaker PM Glavchev says he will hold accountable the people who submitted the decision for discussion by the cabinet, and will demand an explanation from Health Minister Galya Kondeva of the facts and circumstances regarding the decision.

Meanwhile the principal investor Commercial League announced it was abandoning the construction of a paediatric ward and changing the name of the prospective hospital.