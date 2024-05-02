Natural gas will cost 54.70 Leva (EUR 27.93) per MWh in May, excluding the cost for access, transit, excise and VAT. The decision was made by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. The price is 7% lower than that in April.

This is the price at which Bulgargaz will sell the fuel to end suppliers and persons with a license for the production and transit of thermal energy.

The total estimated amount of gas needed for the domestic market has been provided by two different supply sources. The price mix includes the entire negotiated quantity of Azeri natural gas delivered via the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector. The second source are the quantities purchased by Bulgargaz after the holding of a Balkan gas hub tender on 30 April this year.