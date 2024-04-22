Bulgaria's Central Election Commission is planning to open a total of 60 polling stations abroad for the early parliamentary elections and the elections for European Parliament. The two votes will be held on June 9.

The Central Election Commission has announced the polling stations in Bulgaria's diplomatic and consular missions, as well as those outside them, where at least 100 voters voted in previous elections.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not recommend opening polling stations in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and in Odessa. It is also inappropriate to open polling stations in Ramallah, Palestine, our embassies in Tehran (Iran), Sana'a (Yemen), Baghdad (Iraq), Pyongyang (North Korea), Damascus (Syria), Tripoli (Libya), Kabul (Afghanistan).

In neighbouring Greece, polling stations have been identified for opening in the resorts of Kavala, Komotini, Nea Moudania, Nea Peramos, Nikiti, the islands of Corfu, Crete, Lefkada, Rhodes, Mykonos, Thassos and others.

The final decision on where the polling stations abroad will be located will be taken by the Central Election Commission no later than 21 days before election day.