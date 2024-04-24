In 2021, the value added of the EU’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector was equivalent to 5.5% of the EU’s gross value added: 4.7% from ICT services and 0.8% from ICT manufacturing, Eurostat data show.

Bulgaria is among the three EU countries with the highest ratios in ICT services were Malta (9.4%), Cyprus (8.9) and Bulgaria (7.3%). Hungary (1.2%), Malta (0.8%), Latvia and Slovakia (both 0.6%) had the highest share of gross value added through ICT manufacturing.

When it comes to the share of the ICT sector employment in total employment, the average in the EU stood at 3.2% in 2021.