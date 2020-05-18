All the gyms and malls across the country are to reopen as of today, May 18 in Bulgaria. Only the pharmacies and banks were open during the state of emergency that was imposed against the coronavirus outbrake.

Strict conditions are set for the owners for re-opening shopping malls. There must be temperature control for entrants, a ban on sitting at indoor catering establishments and control of the number of visitors.

It is obligatory to wear a mask, to have conditions for good personal hygiene, as well as to avoid crowds of people.