The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria is 2,235, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev confirmed on Monday morning. The latest confirmed cases are 24. The fatalities are 110. A total of 612 patients have recovered.

The number of medical staff with coronavirus infection are 242, or 11 per cent from all cases.



The relatively low number of new cases is attributed to the lower number of tests that were processed, 362, which is four and a half times lower.