The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria is 2,235, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev confirmed on Monday morning. The latest confirmed cases are 24. The fatalities are 110. A total of 612 patients have recovered.
The number of medical staff with coronavirus infection are 242, or 11 per cent from all cases.
The relatively low number of new cases is attributed to the lower number of tests that were processed, 362, which is four and a half times lower.
The European bureau of the World Health Organization has warned about new outbreaks and spikes in Europe. The Bulgarian task force is monitoring the situation in the country and on the Balkans.
Bulgaria has more than 25 laboratories performing COVID-19 diagnostics but they may be overloaded, given the imminent start of the summer tourist season.