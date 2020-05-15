The employers will be able to appy for the newly implemented protective measure to cover salaries - 60/40, until June 30, the Labour and Social Policy Ministrer Denitsa Sacheva announced on Friday.

Moreover, 60 days of unpaid leave would be considered as a work experience, as it concerns the pension funds.

The newly registered unemployed people are just under 100 000 since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Minister Sacheva said on Friday. 300 776 are jobless in total. Furthermore, nearly 29 000 people found a new job opportunities during the crisis, since it started on March 13.

Sacheva announced that the minimum amount of the retirement pension will be increased to BGN 250, that makes a rise with up to 6.7%.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance proposes establishment of state petrol stations