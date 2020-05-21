Bulgaria’s government and private sector are launching “Rediscover Bulgaria” - an online reservation platform for hotels and restaurants. It will start on June 1.

The system’s purpose is to revive domestic tourism and attract foreign tourists to Bulgaria. Hotels and restaurants will publish their offers for free on the platform. All of them must have menus with Bulgarian food.

“Rediscover Bulgaria” will promote places that are safe in terms of cleanliness, hygiene and the guaranteeing of physical distancing.

The initiative is an opportunity for the state and business to unite their efforts to suppor tourism which is seriously affected by the coronavirus epidemic, The Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said.