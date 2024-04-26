Hail storm destroyed crops in the regions of Plovdiv, Haskovo, Stara Zagora and Sliven. There were no injured people.

The area around Simeonovgrad and Harmanli was also affected. The crops of wheat, potatoes and roses was completely destroyed. Greenhouses and cars were damaged. Houses and shops were flooded in Harmanli. Chunks of ice also fell on the Trakia highway in the area of Chirpan.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported that more than 600 anti-hail missiles were fired in four areas in the afternoon on April 25.