During the past 24 hours, 443 samples were tested for COVID-19, out of which 6 were positive. This was announced today by Assoc Prof Dimo Dimov.

Thus, the total number of cases of COVID-19 infection in this country has reached 2433, and 862 people have recovered.

Out of the newly-confirmed cases one is in Blagoevgrad, 1 in Pazardzhik, 1 in Plovdiv and 3 in Sofia.

There are 235 patients currently in hospitals and 20 of them are accommodated in intensive care units. One of the COVID-19 cases is of a doctor working in a Sofia hospital.