51 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, out of 1,794 PCR tests made. The total number of coronavirus cases reached 3,341, data of the Coronavirus Information Portal show.

There are 1,381 active cases of the novel coronavirus. 253 patients are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, of whom 14 in intensive-care units.

1,784 bulgarians recovered from the virus. 54 people were cured in the past 24 hours.

Two people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours- a forty one-year old man with pneumonia and pulmonary respiratory failure and an eighty two-year-old woman with many underlying conditions.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 176 people.