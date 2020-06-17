A total of 112 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. Five patients have passed away – all of them women at the age of 56, 58, 63, 70 and 78.

There were made 2045 PCR tests.

33 infected people recovered data from the National Information System shows.

The number of medical staff with proven coronavirus infection in Bulgaria has reached 326. Four new cases have been confirmed.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals are 267, as 13 of them are in intensive care units.