Of the 2,054 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 89 have tested positive for coronavirus, the National Information System reports. The distribution by districts is as it follows: Blagoevgrad - 3, Varna - 1, Kardzhali - 2, Kyustendil - 5, Lovech - 4, Pazardzhik - 4, Pernik - 2, Pleven - 7, Plovdiv - 12, Razgrad - 2, Sliven - 4, Smolyan - 7, Sofia region - 7, Sofia city - 24, Stara Zagora - 3, Shumen - 1, Yambol - 1.



Thus, the total number of registered cases in Bulgaria has reached 3,542. Of these, 1,478 are active cases. There are 276 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection in hospitals. 12 of them are accommodated in intensive care units.

There have been 3 new fatalities in the last 24 hours - а 41-year-old-man without underlying conditions, a 60-year-old woman with a caridiovascular and neurological condition, and a 65-year-old woman with diabetes.

A total of 184 people have died with coronavirus infection until today. 1,880 are the cured. 63 of them have been registered for the last 24 hours.