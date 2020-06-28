The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 112 with a 1,528 PCR tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of registered cases of coronavirus infection since beginning of the epidemic is 4,625. Out of these, 1934 cases are still active. There are 423 patients in medical institutions as 20 are in intensive care units. 2475 people have recovered so far, as those who recovered in the past day were 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 216 COVID-19 patients passed away. A 78-year-old woman with coronavirus and other diseases passed away in the past day.