All nightclubs in Bulgaria’s seaside resort "Albena" have been closed. The management made the decision so that it could minimize the risk of COVID-19 distribution.

About 2,500 tourists – mainly from Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, are currently staying in the complex.

"The price of an umbrella is BGN 1, the price of a deck chair is also BGN 1 for all incoming guests and there is no obligatory consumption of food or drinks," the director of the complex.

Currently, 8 hotels in “Albena” are working. All the rest will be opened in stages. The management team takes advantage of anti-COVID measure 60/40 in the tourism sector to retain its staff.