Authorities warned the country's citizens to avoid travelling to Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova
Austrian authorities warned the citizens of the country to avoid travelling to Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova because of the worsening coronavirus situation.
People arriving from those countries must go into 14-day quarantine or show a negative test, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told at a news conference.
Control at the Austria's borders with Hungary and Slovenia will be tightened.