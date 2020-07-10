330 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours out of 3,686 PCR tests made. A new record has also been set in Sofia where 140 people tested positive.

The total number of people in the country infected with the coronavirus has reached 6,672. The active cases are 3,181. 525 patients are admitted to hopitals, 28 of them - in intensive care units.

Three more infected people have passed away and 63 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.