77 news cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,198 PCR tests have been made, data of the National Coronavirus Information Portal shows.

8 people have recovered from the virus and 1 infected patient in the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities has reached 268.

There are 3,655 active cases of coronavirus infection. 535 patients are admitted to hospitals, 33 of them - in intensive care units.