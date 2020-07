During the past 24 hours, the new cases of coronavirus infection in this country were 298, the Unified Information Portal shows.

After 4,884 PCR tests performed in the country, the biggest number of confirmed new cases was registered in the capital city of Sofia - 92, in Plovdiv 38 and in Varna - 35.

106 people recovered from the disease in the past day and four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection passed away.