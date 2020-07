Nurses placed 88 pairs of shoes in front of the White House Thursday in honor of nurses they say died while fighting the coronavirus because of inadequate personal protective equipment. “You throw us out onto a battlefield without armor and the more we complain, we don’t see anything being done,” said Jean Ross, president of National Nurses United. The union's website said the protest was meant to demand "that the administration do more to protect frontline health care workers around the country." (📸: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

