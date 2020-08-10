The College of Prosecutors of the Supreme Judicial Council published a declaration to express its concern at the ongoing malicious attacks against the Prosecutor’s Office.

The statement is provoked by a video of the Chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” party Hristo Ivanov, which according to the College of Prosecutors is a form of political pressure on the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office and an attempt to discredit it before the Bulgarian society and the European partners.

The prosecutors contend that the accusations of corruption and abuse of power, as well as the calls for resignation of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev “desecrate the independence and undermine the prestige of the Prosecutor’s Office and the judiciary”.

The document will be sent to the European Commission, the European Parliament, the embassies of all EU member states in Bulgaria, the USA and the United Kingdom.