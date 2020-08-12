Children in Bulgaria whose parents can’t work from home and don’t have the opportunity for paid annual leave are to receive monthly targeted assistance. That was decided at the the Council of Ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced.

Families with children up to 14 years of age will get one minimum wage or BGN 610. A total of BGN 20 million per month are provided for the implementation of the new measure in the COVID-19 crisis.

"In times of unprecedented trials like the coronavirus pandemic, this is a good solution for working parents," Borissov said.