Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is putting in circulation a new series of banknotes which has a face value of BGN 5. The bill will be in circulation from September 4.

The common design and the main elements of the banknotes of the new series are without significant changes compared to those that are already in circulation. There is an additional mark for blind people, hologram stripe with optical effects, security thread, watermark with high resolution.

Banknotes from the previous emissions will remain in circulation.