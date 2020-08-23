96 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 3,402 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

The most new cases have been registered in Sofia- 25, followed by Blagoevgrad-16, Plovdiv- 8, Dobrich- 8 and Smolyan- 8.

Six people have died of COVID-19 and 40 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

743 patients are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, 74 of whom in intensive care units. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria rose to 15,227. There are 4,360 active cases.