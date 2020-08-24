More than 700 prosecutors and investigators discussed ways to uphold the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office at a National Meeting on Monday.

The sitting was held in Boyana Residence in Sofia in connection with a declaration of the College of Prosecutors of the Supreme Judicial Council against “malicious attacks” in the media directed against Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office, “the attempts for brutal encroachment on the independence of the Bulgarian magistrates, violation of the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers and attempts for political pressure”.