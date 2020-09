Bulgaria’s parliament has adopted at first reading GERB’s draft bill for changes in the country’s Electoral Code. 98 MPs voted in favor and 72 – against.

The changes provide for machine voting in all sections of the country, except for those with less than 300 voters. At the same time voters will be allowed to use paper ballots as well.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the election day could be extended to 48 hours, the draft bill says.