400 new flags (200 national flags and 200 flags of the city of Plovdiv) were placed on five entry points and on other places in Bulgaria’s second largest city on the eve of the 135th anniversary of the Unification of Bulgaria.

New flags are placed in Plovdiv twice a year- on the eve of the Liberation Day marked on March 3 and on Unification Day on September 6 which is the official holiday of the town of Plovdiv.