A total of 4.5% of the 3,163 PCR tests performed in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria have given a positive result, data of the National Coronavirus Information Portal shows. The highest number of new infections has been reported in Burgas - 24, followed by Kardzhali with 19, Stara Zagora with 15, Sofia and Blagoevgrad with 12 each.

Nine people have died and 163 have been cured in the past 24 hours. There are currently 730 patients in hospital with 49 of them in intensive care units. The active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria currently stand at 4,402.

Since the beginning of the epidemic 18,061 people have been infected with coronavirus and 729 have lost their lives.