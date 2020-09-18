Bulgaria's tennis star Grigor Dimitrov battled hard to beat Italian wild card Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 25 minutes at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Friday. Dimitrov will now prepare to challenge No. 12 seed Denis Shapovalov or Ugo Humbert on Saturday.

Dimitrov hit 19 winners for his ninth match win of 2020, while 39 of Sinner’s 65 unforced errors came off his forehand wing.

The Bulgarian reached his seventh ATP 500-level semi-final at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC (l. to Nadal) in February, atptour.com writes.