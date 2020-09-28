Nearly 550,000 Bulgarians chose the local sea resorts for their vacation this summer. This is an undeniable success which is due to the professionalism of the business and the strict compliance with the anti-epidemic measures, this country’s Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova said in the coastal city of Burgas, the Ministry of Tourism informs.

In Minister Nikolova’s words, the number of tourists increased with 20% in some resorts situated along the Southern Black Sea coast.

In Mariana Nikolova’s words, the tourism sector will count on Bulgarians to choose Bulgarian winter resorts in the coming months and support Bulgaria’s tourism amidst the coronavirus pandemic.