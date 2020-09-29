216 new COVID-19 cases have been conformed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 3,302 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Information Portal show.

11 patients have died and 163 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 780 patients are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, 42 of whom in intensive care units.

The highest number of newly registered coronavirus cases is in Burgas district-64, followed by Sofia city-30, Plovdiv-22 and Stara Zagora-15. A total of 1,132 medics have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 13 medics have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.