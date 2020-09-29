“The purchase of F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft is an expression of Bulgaria’s drive towards the irreversible modernization of its armed forces. The aim is real interoperability with the NATO countries,” said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a meeting with representatives of Lockheed Martin.

“Besides its purely military dimensions, this partnership creates an industrial potential for the maintenance of the machines,” PM Borissov added. This will contribute to this country’s long-term development and competitiveness in this sphere.

As an example of this partnership Boyko Borissov pointed to the application by the Ministry of Defence for the purchase of another 8 F-16s and new three-coordinate radars.